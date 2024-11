THE North’s Regional Endoscopy Centres at Lagan Valley and Omagh Hospitals treated their 10,000th patient in October, the Department of Health has announced.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said yesterday (Wednesday) that this was a ‘significant milestone’ for the regional service. The two centres have also received the Department of Health’s Elective Care Recognition Award, which recognises the significant work and dedication of staff to establish or improve elective care services.

Mr Nesbitt said, “This is an outstanding achievement and testament to the dedication and hard work of all the staff in the endoscopy centres here.”

This capacity has had a positive impact on waiting times, with the most recent official statistics for June 2024 indicating a 20.8 per-cent reduction in patients waiting for a colonoscopy and a 9.9 per-cent reduction in patients waiting for a gastroscopy, when compared to June 2023.

Geraldine McKay, the Western Trust’s Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical Services, added, “I am delighted that our Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex staff have been acknowledged for their tireless efforts as a regional Endoscopy Centre. Our highly professional and committed staff have been flexible and have embodied collaborative leadership, at all levels, to provide first class care to endoscopy patients throughout the region.

“Well done to all involved.”

The Regional Endoscopy Centres were established as part of the wider reform of elective care in Northern Ireland and play a significant role in tackling lengthy waiting times in line with the Elective Care Framework, providing a crucial diagnostic service for ‘red-flag’ suspect cancer endoscopy patients.