Sinn Féin call on Irish Government to honour A5 commitment

Sinn Féin is moving a motion in the Dáil tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4) calling on the Irish Government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the cost of the A5 upgrade.

The motion being moved by Donegal TD Pearse Doherty will coincide with a lobbying visit by the ‘Enough is Enough Campaign.’ The visit which is being facilitated by Sinn Féin will see the group representatives deliver a presentation on the importance of the A5 to TDs and Senators followed by a Q&A session.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s events Local MP Órfhlaith Begley said, “Sinn Féin will move a motion in the Dáil tomorrow calling on the Irish government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the cost of the A5 upgrade, as committed to as part of the St Andrews agreement, so that it is commenced and completed as quickly as possible.

“The A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost, and to enhance the social and economic well being of the North West region.

“Providing the opportunity for the Enough is Enough Campaign to make a presentation to TDs and Senators further re-enforces just how vital the A5 upgrade why we can wait no longer and why we must act to save lives and protect families from further heartbreak.

“I hope that there is cross party support for Sinn Féin’s motion which will provide a major boost to campaign to deliver the A5 upgrade.

“Having received a written commitment from the Taoiseach that the Irish government are committed to revisiting their contribution and will not be found wanting, I now trust that it follows through on this commitment by supporting Sinn Féin’s motion tomorrow.”