This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Sinn Féin call on Irish Government to honour A5 commitment

  • 3 July 2023
Sinn Féin call on Irish Government to honour A5 commitment
So-called '2+1' schemes as seen here heading north from Ballygawley roundabout are among the alternatives considered to the A5 dual-carriageway.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 July 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY