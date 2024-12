A POTENTIAL link between a spate of burglaries in West and South Tyrone and in Armagh is being probed by the PSNI.

Homes were targeted in the Beragh, Ballygawley, Caledon and Aughnacloy areas yesterday (Monday). There was also a burglary in the Tynan area of Armagh, just across the county border from Aughnacloy and Caledon..

Now, detectives are investigating whether each of the incidents are linked.

The burglaries occurred throughout the course of (yesterday) Monday, 16th December and are being treated as potentially linked.

The first of the burglaries took place in the Rarone Road area just off the A5 Curr Road at Gortaclare near Beragh.

“Police received a report at approximately 6.20pm that a property had been entered in the Rarone Road area of Gortaclare,” Detective Sergeant Robinson said.

“Entry was gained via the rear of the house and a number of bedrooms had been rifled through. It’s understood items of jewellery were taken.

“At approximately 6.45pm police received a report of a second burglary in the Fair Green area of Ballygawley.

“The occupants returned home to find the back door of the house had been entered. A sum of money, jewellery and keys were taken.”

A third report was received at approximately 8.35pm of a burglary in the Aughnaree Manor area of Aughnacloy.

“Entry was gained through a back door by smashing a pane of glass. Jewellery was stolen,” the detective added.

“Shortly before 9pm a property was entered in the Church Hill Cottages area of Caledon. The house was ransacked – but nothing was taken.

“We are linking these reports to a fifth reported burglary in the Tynan area of Armagh at approximately 9.55pm.

“Rooms inside the house had been rummaged through and a sum of money was reported stolen.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of these areas throughout Monday, 16th December. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference numbers 1496, 1552, 1787, 1746 and 1875 16/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org