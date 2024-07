A SPECIAL celebration will be held this Sunday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its official opening.

Back in 1984, the new building, which accommodated 750 people, replaced the original church that had served the community since 1800.

At 11.30am this Sunday, the Bishop of Armagh, Michael Router, will preside over the Mass, joined by the current parish priest, Fr Sean MacCartan, and several former priests who have served the parish since the church’s opening on July 29, 1984.

Advertisement

Although Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin, was scheduled to attend, he has sent his apologies due to a prior commitment.

The construction of the new church was the culmination of a major fundraising effort that began in late 1982 and spanned nearly two years.

Teams of people from the parish travelled across Tyrone and beyond to gather the necessary funds.

The project was led by then-parish priest, Fr Francis Quigley and curate Fr Peter McParland.

In June 1983, the foundation stone was laid by Cardinal Tomas O’Fiaich, and he was also present for the official opening in July the following year.

The main contractor for the church was Brendan Loughran

from Carrickmore.

The opening day saw parishioners and clergy moving from the old church to the new one, with a full congregation present for the ceremony.

Advertisement

The new church was celebrated as a significant milestone for the parish. Notable features included the installation of two granite crosses from the old church on the new church’s gate pillars, and the relocation of the original bell from 1903.

Cardinal O’Fiaich, in his homily, described the event as a ‘dream come true’ for Beragh. He also touched upon the success of the Tyrone team in the Ulster Final, held just two weeks prior. Additionally, a commemorative plaque was blessed by the Cardinal, later installed at St Mary’s GAA Park in Beragh to mark the GAA’s Centenary Year.