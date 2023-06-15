Specialist sports coaching to end in primary schools

Local primary Schools have been left ‘extremely disappointed’ at the news that the Department for Education has announced the ending of funding for specialist sports coaching.

The school sports programme had been delivered by coaches from the Irish Football Association (IFA) and Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

It was run in more than 200 schools each year by 22 coaches and cost about £500,000 a year. It was announced on Tuesday morning by the Department for Education that the funding would be cut.

Advertisement

disappointment

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh hit out at the decision.

The local MLA said, “It is deeply concerning that the funding for the primary schools’ sports programme is to be cut.

“This is a vital sports programme delivered by GAA and IFA coaches to over 200 schools and over 24,000 children across the North.

“These coaches deliver much-needed physical education lessons and ensured pupils were at least getting some form of physical activity throughout the week.

“Physical activity has been proven to help children and young people both physically and mentally.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts that has decimated our public services and is punishing children and young people.

Advertisement

”The British Government must end the cycle of cuts and properly invest in our education system.”

meeting

In a statement, the IFA and GAA have requested an urgent meeting with the department’s permanent secretary about the decision to end the funding.

Newtownstewart-born Irish League player Ryan Mayse who plays for Portadown is one of the coaches teaching children.

He spoke of how the loss of specialist sports coaching in primary schools will adversely affect young children.

Ryan said, “It would be such a shame for primary schools to lose funding for specialist coaches.

“I think it would be such a shame that kids who have a real talent for sports might miss out on being coached from an early age to (reach) their full potential.”