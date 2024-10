Strabane BID has issued an alert urging businesses to check notes carefully, especially as the busy festive season approaches, when such fraudulent activity tends to rise.

A spokesperson for Strabane BID said, “We’ve been notified that there have been a number of forged banknotes received in the town so please be vigilant and inform staff to be aware.

“UV scanners can help to detect these.

“Unfortunately in the lead up to Christmas these may become more prevalent.”

Commenting on the issue was Strabane publican and local councillor Raymond Barr.

Cllr Barr said, “Every year at the busy periods surrounding Christmas and Halloween there is an increase in the use of counterfeit cash. Bars are always targets at busy times.

“I know in my own business last year there was a definite increase in people trying to pass off counterfeit €50

notes.

“I would definitely recommend for businesses to check if they find any suspicious notes, especially during the festive period.”