AN Omagh street preacher has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after being found guilty of harassing his ex-wife.

Charles Rippey Kerr, aged 69, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that on February 24, police responded to a domestic incident after the victim reported that Kerr had been banging on the windows of a shop where she was inside. The woman explained that this incident was part of an ongoing pattern of harassment by Kerr, which included daily phone calls, unwanted voice messages, and unsolicited gifts sent to her home.

The couple’s marriage ended 20 years ago, but Kerr continued to show up at her address, calling through the letterbox, and preaching outside her home.

Kerr was arrested and admitted to the harassment during a police interview.

His defence counsel, Brian O’Sullivan, pointed out that Kerr had pled guilty and had shown improvement in his behaviour since seeking mental health treatment.

Deputy district judge Brian Archer acknowledged that the offence warranted custody but took into account Kerr’s guilty plea and lack of a prior criminal record.

Kerr was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for 18 months, and a two-year restraining order was imposed to protect his ex-wife.