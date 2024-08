MORE than 1,000 people have signed a petition aimed at halting the closure of a much-loved mobile shop.

Tony McLaughlin’s store has been supplying the people of Springhill Park in Strabane with bread, milk and other essentials for the past decade.

But, earlier this month, he received a notice from Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning department informing him that an investigation has been launched into an alleged breach of planning laws.

The potential outcome of that inquiry is that the shop could be shut down altogether.

The news of the potential closure has been met with shock and anger by residents in Springhill, many of whom rely on the shop.

They have rallied to Mr McLaughlin’s side with hundreds of people putting their names to a petition, both online and in-store, calling for the business to be allowed to stay open.

Mr McLaughlin said this week he was heartened by the response, adding that if he was forced to close it would be a huge blow for the estate.

“It will be ten years next month since I opened here and it’s just a normal wee convenience store really.

“But people rely on it and a lot of families would be lost without it.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council said yesterday that there are alleged planning breaches, it is legally obliged to investigate.

Mr McLaughlin did apply for planning permission in 2015. On that occasion he was turned down but he then lodged an appeal.

The appeal hearing was scheduled to be heard in 2019 but had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

When it did eventually go ahead in 2022, it, too, was rejected.

But the shop owner has been paying rates to Land and Property Services since 2020.

With an investigation under way, Tony McLaughlin says he hopes the powers-that-be will look favourably on the little shop at the heart of Springhill.

“Families depend on it because it’s so handy. They know they can send the children over if they run out of, for example, Bisto when making the dinner.

“During Covid I was doing deliveries to homes, going out to people when they couldn’t leave the house.

“It’s that kind of shop, it’s an important part of the estate.”

Support has poured in online with many people taking to social media to air their disgust that the shop could be forced to close.

Among those urging the public to sign the petition which has so far been backed by over 1,300 people is community worker Ivan Barr.

He said, “Tony McLaughlin is a very unassuming individual who has done nothing but support his local community by all means possible.

“The shop hinders no other shop in the area and is an asset to the community. Help Tony in his quest to maintain this vital service.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it is unable to provide details in relation to an ongoing live enforcement issue.

But the Council advised that it has an obligation to take action to investigate “any incidences of alleged breaches of planning laws and take the appropriate action”.

The spokesperson added, “Council, when dealing with this type of issue, does so in a proportionate manner, providing advice and support where it can to encourage compliance.

“Its teams are always available to offer advice and assistance to businesses and the wider public.”