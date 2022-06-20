Strule costs rise by £3m in six months

THE estimated cost of the new Strule Education Campus in Omagh has risen by £3m in the past six months.

Figures released by the Minister for Education have shown that £232 million will now be required to build the six post-primary schools earmarked for the large site at Lisanelly. The figure has continue to rise substantially from the original price of £169 million six years ago, and is more than the £229 million project cost at the end of last year.

It is expected that Omagh CBS, Omagh Academy, the Loreto Grammar, Sacred Heart College, and Omagh High School, will move to the new campus in September 2026, although parts of the site are expected to be open before that.

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, said the figure of £232 million included construction costs, and also took into account a contingency for construction price inflation.

“The current estimated cost is £232m, which includes the costs of construction, including a contingency for construction price inflation, risk and optimism bias; staffing the Programme; and other running costs, including support being provided to the schools for shared curricular development and implementation,” she said.

“It should be noted that the 2016 figure did not include an allowance for inflation.”

Work on site is currently anticipated to begin in spring 2023, following the appointment of a contractor which is now expected to be at the start of next year.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan, said the projected cost was now £59 million over budget and urged that money to be spent well.

“This is a substantial sum of money and hopefully we will see it used to better the educational facilities in Omagh town as soon as possible,” he said.

“The Minister has confirmed that the contract for the school works to begin will be awarded early next year with construction beginning almost immediately. This is a very welcome development in this much-delayed project.

“Young people in Tyrone need these facilities. We’re letting down too many people if we continue to accept excuses for failure on this.”

Earlier this year planning permission was obtained for a new four-lane road to facilitate the extra increase in traffic going to the campus when it is eventually opened.