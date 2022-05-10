Sun shines down in Aghyaran as walk remembers Gemma

THE sun shone down on Friday, as people from across the North took to the blossoming spring streets of Aghyaran to walk and run in the beautiful memory of Gemma McHale, while raising vital funds for a myriad of brilliant causes.

Organised by the McHale family in the month of Gemma’s ten year anniversary, the highly-anticipated ‘Memorial 5k Walk/Run’ began at the Aghyaran Centre, with all proceeds raised on the day being given to Castlederg Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund; a Multiple Sclerosis charity, and other local charities.

Monies will also be donated towards funding mindfulness workshops and counselling in local primary schools.

Delicious refreshments will be served before and after the walk/run.

Gemma was tragically killed in a car accident in May 2012. In her memory, fundraising events are held annually by her family, and are always well-attended by the local communities.

Indeed, proof of this could be witnessed as recently as May Day this year, when tens of local folk swapped their ‘Sunday best’ for Lyrca and cycle gear and took to the rolling hillsides of Aghyaran as part of a 35-mile memorial cycle for local charities.

‘Family-filled fun’

The McHale family have thanked everyone who came along and supported the family-filled event.

“A big thank you to everyone who cycled, supported, stewarded, cooked, served and helped out in any way during ‘Gemma’s Cycle 2022’,” they said. “It was an extremely successful event, and we are very grateful.

“Your support is appreciated so much by us as a family, and also by the local charities.”

For more information and to keep up-to-date with all further events for Gemma, please visit ‘Gemma’s 5k’ on Facebook.