RUNNERS, joggers, speed-walkers and strollers are all invited to Tattyreagh next weekend to take part in an event to raise money for the local GAA club.

The ‘Tatts 5’, which is due to take place on Saturday, September 7, will offer all entrants the choice between two circuits, one measuring five mile, and the other five kilometres.

All proceeds generated will go towards helping Tattyreagh St Patrick’s complete an ambitious new development, which, when finished, will include a new match pitch, an artificial training pitch, a ball wall and a walking/running track.

Speaking with club man Cathal McEnhill, he said the club are expecting entries at this year’s event to be a back up to pre-pandemic numbers.

“It’s going ten years or so and we always had good numbers, but Covid-19 sort of knocked us back a bit.

“However, given that is falls well in the racing calendar, and because there is a big push to get the money in to complete the redevelopment of club ground and facilities, we are reckon there should be over 400 people taking part. That’s everything from leisure walkers to high level competitive runners,” said Cathal.

Tattyreagh is a close community and the St Patrick’s GAA club is one of its focal points.

“This is not all about our footballers, hurlers and camogie players.

“The club means more than that to the community. The facilities that we are working on will have far-reaching benefits.

“The track, for example, is something that will be able to be used by everybody.”

The main sponsor for this year’s Tatts 5 is oatco – a local company who specialise in healthy, convenient food.

“A big thanks to oatco for putting money into the event this year. It means a lot and it will get us that step closer to realising our vision for the club.”

To sign up for the Tatts 5, visit the club’s Facebook page and follow the link attached to their recent post about the event. Alternatively, local people can register on Thursday, September 5 from 7pm -9:30pm at the local clubrooms. People are encouraged to get their name down as early as possible.