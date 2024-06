AN Aughnacloy teenager who damaged a car with a crow bar has received a suspended sentence.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court, James Patrick Treanor (19), of Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The court heard that, on April 4 at 2pm, police received a report that Treanor had attended the address of the complainant.

It was stated that, following a ‘civil conversation’, Treanor accused the complainant of laughing at him.

After telling the complainant to leave before trying to remove their cats from the premises, Treanor then took a crow bar and damaged the complainant’s vehicle. He was arrested and taken into Dungannon custody, where he gave a ‘no comment’ interview, further stating that he did not feel mentally fit for it.

A defence solicitor told the court that Treanor apologised for his actions.

Whilst the complainant did not seek compensation, District Judge Peter Magill described Treanor’s behaviour as ‘unacceptable’. The judge also acknowledged that Treanor had given an early plea and was currently seeking help for his issues.

Treanor was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for three years. The judge insisted this was “to ensure nothing like this happens again”.