The scourge of Seskinore Forest

THOSE who care for Seskinore forest were dismayed to find evidence of a flagrant act of fly-tipping in their precious green space last weekend.

Over the last three years, volunteers of Seskinore Community Group have been making a concerted effort to protect and grow their local forest park, turning what was once a withering and wilting area into a vibrant, verdant one.

Therefore, when they discovered an assortment of household detritus conspicuously strewn in its midst on Monday, they were horrified.

Speaking with the UH, Bob Salisbury, a prominent member of Seskinore Community Group, who happened upon the scene, said, “Most people around here have an innate love of our countryside and the wildlife that dwells in it, but a few people seemingly do not share that affinity with nature, and continue to engage in unjustifiable littering.”

Bob, who with his wife, Rosemary, has spent the last 20 years restoring 17 acres of habitat not far from the site of the illegal dumping, told us that littering is still an all-too-common scourge on our roads, rivers and forests.

“In recent years, there has been so much work put into keeping our green areas in good health, that it is unsettling and quite despairing when you see things like this happen.

“And, unfortunately,” said Bob, “this is not an isolated incident.”

The most common form of littering, explained Bob, is the discarding of waste from the windows of cars and vans.

“It is coffee cups, fast-food bags, the sort of stuff that people could take home and bin but couldn’t be bothered,” said Bob. “However, we also have this other, more pre-meditated variety of littering; fly-tipping.”

Among the discarded items and materials found by the walkers in Seskinore were door frames, shattered window panes, and used tyres.

“This rubbish is obviously harmful to wildlife, but it poses a threat to other forms of organic life too,” continued Bob.

Looking for a solution to the problem of indecent disposal, Bob said that education represented the best way forward.

“I do not know if there is much we can do beyond teaching people the ecological importance – not to mention fundamental righteousness – of respecting the natural world around us.”

However, concluding, Bob took time to note the good work that is done by people of Seskinore Community Group, and other like-minded organisations.

“The numbers that turn out to our community litter-picks is testement to the overwhelming support that there is locally for keeping our verges and greenspaces free of litter. We just need to convince those who still commit these crimes of the error of their ways!”