Third weather warning of the week with icy surfaces expected

The Met Office have issued another yellow warning for Northern Ireland, and this time the alert relates to ice following a series of wintry showers.

From 6pm this evening, Sunday January 15 and 10am on Monday, January 15, icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers. These hazardous conditions will lead to difficultly travelling.

You are urged to be cautious when out and about as the weather could result in some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces as well as some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Advertisement

Wintry showers are expected to develop across Northern Ireland. Clearing skies later in the night are expected to lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces. Showers will mainly fall as rain at low levels but could turn to snow in heavier or more prolonged showers resulting in 2-5 cm accumulating in places above 100-200 m, for example west of Northern Ireland.

To recieve more information on what you should do, visit the Met Office website now using the link below:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice