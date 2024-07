EXCITEMENT is building in Clogher Valley for the upcoming agricultural extravaganza celebrating the best in the local farming industry.

The 104th Clogher Valley Show is set to take place in Augher on Wednesday (July 31).

Farming enthusiasts from across the North are expected to turn out for the much-anticipated show, which is sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council.

“The show covers around 60 acres in the scenic Clogher Valley and is eagerly looked forward to by thousands.

“We thank the owners of the fields for allowing us the use of them,” a spokesperson said.

“We are greatly indebted to our well-established and new sponsors who have all given very generous contributions.

“We are delighted to announce that the Mid Ulster Council will once again support our [Clogher Valley] Show this year,” they added.

This year’s event will host 15 Clogher Valley Championships and 18 Irish Shows Championships, with exhibitors from all over Ireland presenting their livestock in the judging rings.

With some of the North’s leading agricultural exhibitors set to attend the show, a spokesperson said there’ll be fierce competitions for the awards up for grabs.

“Trade exhibitors sell a wide range of merchandise so spectators from the farming community can view the most up-to-date machinery, cars and products and avail of special show-day offers,” they said.

“There are special awards for ‘Best Trade Stands’, ‘Most Attractive in Food Hall’ and ‘Most Outstanding in Craft Marquee’.”

Meanwhile, the Clogher Valley Show has confirmed that there will not be a charge into the vintage section of the show.

Donations will instead be given to a local charity, which provides support to the community.

“This year our nominated charity is ACE – Augher, Clogher and Eskra First Responders,” a show spokesperson said.

“This is a relatively new local group who are trying to establish themselves for the benefit of all local residents.

“Instead of the show charging an entry fee to the vintage section, we ask for a donation to our nominated charity. This works very well, the nominated charity has also a collection on show day,” they added.