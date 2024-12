More than £9,000 was raised at a Co Tyrone event for a charity which brings home the remains of Irish people who die abroad.

ST Mary’s Church at Melmount, was packed to capacity last Sunday for a moving Carols by Candlelight concert in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Organised by Leah McCay of the Class Act Theatre Group, the evening raised an impressive £9,287.80 for the charity, which assists in bringing home the remains of loved ones who pass away abroad.

Advertisement

The concert featured performances from Class Act, Adagio String Quartet, Strabane Chorale, Strabane Brass Band, choirs from Knockavoe School and Holy Cross, as well as singers Ruth Corry and Shane Farrell.

For Leah, the cause was deeply personal.

Earlier this year, her nephew Jamie Sandhu passed away in Sydney, and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust helped bring him home.

The evening also remembered other Strabane natives who passed away abroad, including Benny McGettigan, Triona Patton, Sandra Ademola, and Eamon McCartney.

Kevin Bell’s parents, Colin and Eithne, attended the event and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support shown by the Strabane community.

On the night, Leah gave an emotional, poignant speech, saying: On a personal level, I would like to thank everyone so much; to everyone who has given their time freely to join us tonight.

“This evening is a testament to the power of community, compassion and music and am honoured to stand before you as we come together to support an organisation that brings comfort and hope to families in their darkest hours.

Advertisement

“Tonight, through the power of music and the generosity of everyone here, we aim to help the trust continue its vital work.

“Every note played, every song sung and every donation made is a tribute to the countless families who have found solace through the trust and its work.”

Leah was also delighted at the amount raised on the night, praising the ‘phenomenal support’ shown by the people of Strabane.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness shown by so many people, especially so close to Christmas,” she said.

“It was a really special night, emotional and uplifting; everything we wanted it to be. Colin and Eithne were lost for words.”

The concert was part of a larger fundraising effort that includes a GoFundMe campaign and a bagpacking event at ASDA.

Together, these efforts have raised over £47,000 for the Trust.