THE TIMEFRAME and costings for the proposed new leisure centre for Strabane should be made clearer by the autumn, according to council officers.

Speaking at a press briefing this week ahead of a public consultation into proposals for a new facility, representatives Derry City and Strabane District Council remarked that a new leisure centre would provide state-of-the-art amenities.

Officers are undertaking an extensive engagement process with the public and various sports groups within the Strabane area over the coming weeks; with an online consultation process is already open for the public. The proposed site for the leisure centre will be at the north end of the Canal Basin and fully funded by council as part of their commitment to the overall City Deal.

The new centre proposals include a coffee shop, a family-friendly wet changing village, sauna and spa, a 25m main pool as well as a new training pool three times the size of the current one in Riversdale. There will also be committee rooms, large multi-use studios, meeting rooms, a wellness and beauty spa, a fitness suite – which will be the second largest in the North – and a GP referral area among other things.

James Moore Centre manager with Riversdale, commented, “At present there are rooms in Riversdale, such as squash courts and committee rooms, which have been re-purposed for other things. Not only will a new leisure centre bring much better facilities but also the adaptability for spaces to be used in a multi-purpose manner when possible.”

Barry O’Hagan, head of Community Development and Leisure at council added, “The plans currently in place are the latest designs for the public and groups within Strabane to scrutinise. The process will carry on over the summer and based on those conversations a new design team will be brought in to update where necessary for stage two. Then we will engage with elected representatives and proceed to the planning stage so that the project can come to fruition. We aren’t at that stage yet but expect to be by September or October after costs have been worked through at which stage we will hold another briefing with a costings and a timeframe.

“Things are definitely starting to move apace with the project and, frankly, it is necessary that happens as Riversdale is 50 years old. A new leisure centre is a key component for the regeneration of Strabane. We don’t expect ground to break for some time but will know better in the autumn in that respect.”

He added, “The prices of materials will all be built in to the overall costs but we cannot confirm what they are at this juncture. We are no longer at the stage where we can say ‘we can’t do it’ especially given the age of Riversdale. We believe we have the ideal facility mix to rejuvenate the town centre and leisure facilities in Strabane.”

A series of information sessions took place yesterday (Wednesday) and will continue today (Thursday) in three locations starting at 10am-12pm in Riversdale, 2-4pm in Melvin and 6-9pm in the Alley Theatre and the public are encouraged to attend.