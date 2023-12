UNIONS representing transport workers are gearing up for further strike action this Friday, intensifying their protest over a pay dispute amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Members of Unison, GMB and SIPTU took to picket lines on Friday and Saturday past, when all Translink bus services were cancelled

The unions attribute the disruption to the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, whom they accuse of “punishing the workers.”

They contend that the lack of intervention and failure to provide a pay increase by the Secretary of State has left them with no choice but to escalate industrial action.

Gavin McAfee, a local bus driver, emphasised the financial strain faced by transport workers, stating, “There is a lot of responsibility in driving buses, and for me personally, it’s purely down to the cost of living.”

He highlighted the difficulty of making ends meet, especially with familial responsibilities, and stressed the importance of fair compensation for the critical role bus drivers play in the community.

Gavin further explained, “Translink themselves are a great company to work for, but during this crisis, everyone is feeling the crunch, and today we are saying we want to be paid for the work we do. The public relies on us, and we want to provide, but we can’t provide when we can’t afford to live.”

Unite union general secretary, Sharon Graham, expressed frustration over the Secretary of State’s lack of intervention, asserting that it has left Translink workers with no alternative but to escalate their industrial action.

Responding to the situation, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said they ‘fully respect’ the unions’ decision to strike, adding, “While this issue is a matter between Translink, as the employer, and its unions, the budget allocated to the Department does not include funding for a pay award.”

The spokesperson also noted that the Department has raised the issue of pay awards with the Northern Ireland Office. Customers affected by the strike were directed to check the Translink website for travel updates.