AN Artigarvan man has gone on trial today at Dungannon Crown Court on historic sex charges including the rape of a child more than two decades ago.

David Haire (45), of Hall Stevenson Park, is charged with gross indecency with or towards a child, three counts of indecently assaulting a female and a further five counts of rape.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between June 1, 2000 and May 31, 2002.

A jury was sworn in this morning and the trial is expected to last at least a week.

In his opening remarks, senior counsel for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that the complainant in the case was between the ages of 13 and 15 when the offences are alleged to have taken place.

He said that the offences began when Haire entered the bathroom of the complainant’s family home while she was showering. He gained entry to the room by using a coin to unlock the door. After urinating, he was alleged to have exposed himself to her.

The court was told that it was the PPS’s case that the accused was gaining an element of control on the alleged victim and would do as he wished.

Senior counsel added that Haire exercised controlling and bullying behaviour and that matters escalated in October 2000 when he forced the victim onto the floor of her family home, held her down with his knees and proceeded to rape her.

Senior counsel went on to say that Haire taunted the young girl and also developed a friendly relationship by taking her on spins in his car and collecting her from the youth club.

The court was told that Haire also held a key to the family home of the alleged victim.

Senior counsel said that there was an underlying current of control, and that the charge of indecent assault related to him pulling her t-shirt dowo. The court heard that things came to a head when a large group of family members travelled to the North West 200 in 2002 and the complainant was given access to a large amount of alcohol.On that occasion, she was taken to hospital in an ambulance, and that she had said things about the defendant which resulted in him having to ‘answer some very difficult questions’.There was no more sexual contact between them following this, the PPS allege.

The trial continues.