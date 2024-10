TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Francis McGirr from Dromore whose death on Saturday morning has been greeted with immense sadness throughout Tyrone.

Mr McGirr, aged in his late eighties, was the father of the late Pau McGirrl, who died after being injured while representing Tyrone in the 1997 Ulster Minor Championship. The Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust was set up subsequently and Mr McGirr played a key role in both forming the charity and helping to ensure its success over the past almost two decades.

In addition to his involvement with the Trust, he was also an enthusiastic and important member of Dromore Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann over many years, serving as its chairman. He also held positions within the Tyrone CCE and with the organisation in his native Ballygawley.

Originally from Garvaghy, he with his wife Rita and family to Dromore in the early 1990s and became a popular and widely respected member of the local community there.

It was the family’s unanimous wish that a fundraising 5k walk/run starting from the Coach Inn in Omagh on Sunday morning went ahead.

The Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust said that it was with deep sadness that they heard of the death of Francie.

His Requiem Mass is on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery with his son, Paul.