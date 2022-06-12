Trio charged in connection with Moy Cenotaph vandalism

Three men have been charged in connection with an attack on the Cenotaph in the Moy in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 12).

Wreaths from the war memorial were damaged and strewn around the area at approximately 1.20am. It was the latest in a series of attacks on the Cenotaph in the Moy.

The trio were arrested soon after the incident.

Advertisement

Police have confirmed that a 20-year-old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, resisting police and assault on police.

A second 20-year-old male criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

The teenager has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police and attempted criminal damage.

The three men have been released on bail and are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 8.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.