AN Omagh Free Presbyterian minister who served both loyalists and republicans as chaplain in the Maze prison during the height of the Troubles says the memories from that time will live with him forever.

For more than 40 years, from 1981, Rev David Morrow was chaplain to prisoners from all denominations, initially at the Maze and then later at Magherberry prison.

Part of his role was to conduct weekly services at the prison each Sunday morning before making the trip back to Tyrone for his weekly services in the town.

His wife, Nora, often accompanied him to the prison service, where she provided the music.

Now semi-retired, he recently received an MBE, awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours List, for his services as chaplain for Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

“I started in 1981 in the midst of the Troubles. Things heated up outside, and then that spilled into the prison.

“But the prisoners, maybe to some degree, looked to me as chaplain for help, and I found that work very rewarding indeed,” he said.

“My emphasis with them was always on the need for them to break with the paramilitaries. I told them there was no future in that.”

In 2000, following the Good Friday Agreement and prisoner-release scheme, the Maze Prison was closed.

From then on, Rev Morrow was based at Magherberry where he continued to meet with loyalist and republican prisoners.

“In the early days of Magherberry prison, many pulled out of the paramilitary groups. I had a lot of contact from Protestant and Catholic backgrounds. It made no difference to them; I was welcomed by the prisoners. We sat down and talked,” he added.

“In prison, you go beyond all barriers, and it should be the same outside.

“I’m still in contact with some of those whom I met while they were in prison. Even though they might not have had church connections, they still contact me if they’re passing through Omagh, and we sometimes meet.

“The work which I did, and which continues to be carried on, is very necessary. Most don’t realise what goes on behind prison walls, and the number of people who are there.

“There were those whose story is one of success.

By God’s grace, their lives were changed and transformed, while others didn’t make the progress that you would want to have seen.

“But one always balanced up the other.

“They refer to me as their ‘Minister’, and I’ve always been glad to help them where I can.

“The task during all those years was to help see their lives changed and reformed, and that they might come out into society as better people,” the clergyman added.