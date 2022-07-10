Trust admits blood test situation ‘not ideal’

THE chief executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) Neil Guckian has admitted that current arrangements requiring patients from Strabane to travel to Derry to access phlebotomy (blood testing) services are “not ideal.”

Mr Guckian made the comments in a missive to West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, Maolíosa McHugh who has been pressing the Trust and Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) of the Department of Health for the establishment of a stand-alone phlebotomy/blood testing hub in Strabane.

Last month it was revealed that a new policy within the NHS is forcing vulnerable Strabane patients to travel to Derry to have blood tests done.

Previously and for years prior to the pandemic, these blood tests for hospital outpatients were routinely completed at local GP surgeries. However in recent months, more and more people are being told that to have blood tests completed they had to attend either Gransha or Altnagelvin.

This newspaper even heard from one person battling cancer who, despite living close to their GP surgery in Strabane, has had to travel to the city to have their tests done – whilst they had been severely unwell from chemotherapy.

“Funding for phlebotomy hubs had been extended until the end of June 2022 however the Trust has agreed that they will go at risk and extend staff until the end of September to maintain current services,” Mr Guckian explained in his letter. “The need for this service is recognised to prevent patients travelling unnecessarily to hospitals. We are currently gathering information with a plan to meet with GPs and the SPPG to look at how we can fund and potentially expand the service.

“Within this planning we will bring your request to SPPG to support the commissioning a phlebotomy hub in Strabane. The Trust acknowledges that the current arrangements are not ideal for patients having to travel from Strabane to Derry to access phlebotomy services. We will continue to work towards a solution for the needs of the population of Strabane town.”

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh welcomed this acknowledgement.

“While the response from the chief executive outlines continuing funding and staffing difficulties in the provision of the three phlebotomy hubs, that were set as part of the Covid response in Derry, Omagh and Eniskillen, he acknowledges the need for this service in other areas to prevent patients travelling unnecessarily to hospitals,” Mr McHugh stated.

“He said that the Trust is currently gathering information with a plan to meet with GPs and the SPPG to look at how it can fund and potentially expand the service and that within this planning it will bring my request to SPPG to support the commissioning of a phlebotomy/blood testing hub in Strabane.

“The Trust’s acknowledges that current arrangements, requiring many patients from Strabane having to travel to Derry to access phlebotomy services, are not ideal. I welcome the commitment given by the Trust that it will work towards a solution for the needs of the population of Strabane town.”