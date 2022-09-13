Trust reaffirms commitment to Dromore/Trillick practice

By Roisin Henderson.

THE Western Trust has dismissed suggestions it is not working with the Department of Health to deliver GP services in Trillick and Dromore.

In June this year, with a crisis looming at the busy practice following the resignation of its resident GP, the Trust announced it had agreed to take over the running of the practice temporarily.

The Trust agreed to run the practice until a new GP could be found to take over, with the arrangement coming into affect on July 1.

The move was almost unprecedented, as health trusts ordinarily have no responsibility for GP services. This is the first time the Western Trust has taken over the running of a practice, and only the second time it has happened in the North. At the September meeting of the Western Trust board, chief executive Neil Guckian said the Trust was committed to delivering the service, and said it was working closely with the Department of Health in delivering the service, despite suggestions to the contrary.

“Since our last meeting there have been some reports inferring the Trust and the Department of Health weren’t working in partnership to deliver GP services in Dromore and Trillick. I can confirm, we are working closely to sustain services against a challenging environment,” said Mr Guckian.

‘SUPPORT’

“I want to place on record our appreciation or the support we are getting from colleagues in the GP unit of the SPPG (Strategic Planning and Performance Group) of the Department of Health.

“I also want to thank our staff for the progress made in providing a stable service within the practice.”