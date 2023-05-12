Two arrested over 2022 Derg robbery

A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested today as part of an investigation into a robbery in Castlederg last year.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of 15 offences, including robbery, arson, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders. They both remain in police custody this afternoon.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the robbery which occurred on October 27 last year. On that date, there was a collision on Ballynaloan Road in Castlederg involving a Kia Sportage and a silver-coloured BMW.

The Kia driver was assaulted by the occupants of the BMW who then drove off in his vehicle. The silver vehicle is reported to have been set on fire. Another car that was set on fire and later located in the vicinity is believed to have been the Kia.