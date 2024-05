Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men following a number of proactive searches in County Tyrone in which a significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered.

The men aged 37 and 48 have been charged with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday May 20. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan said, “Officers carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of Saturday at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas. A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan continued: “This is operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities. No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances. We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity.

“If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101, or online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”