EARLIER this year, international bestselling author Emma Heatherington received a diagnosis that would change her life forever.

The Donaghmore woman, renowned for her novels including the UK Top 10 Amazon Kindle hit The Legacy of Lucy Harte, was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer that primarily affects plasma cells in the bone marrow.

After numerous visits to the Accident and Emergency department at Craigavon Hospital, a head scan finally revealed the rare form of cancer. For Emma, a mother-of -five and a partner to Jim McKee, the news was devastating.

“When I was told back in March that I had Multiple Myeloma I was shocked and devastated,” she admitted.

This type of cancer forms in plasma cells. Healthy plasma cells help fight infections by making antibodies that find and attack infections. In Multiple Myeloma, cancerous plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and cause bones to become brittle.

Since being diagnosed, Emma has been through a six-week intensive form of chemotherapy in preparation for a stem cell transplant. While there is currently no cure for Multiple Myeloma, treatments can manage the disease, although it inevitably returns.

“As a mother my first thought went straight to my family and I kept thinking, how will they cope?” Emma said. “It’s a massive trauma and I think I’ve only come out of the shock in the last few days. This is an incurable condition that goes away and comes back again and that reality is something I will have to learn to live with.”

The local woman is a hugely successful best-selling author. Writing 15 novels, she has also penned three stage musicals and over 60 educational short films and plays.

After the diagnosis, Emma’s family said they wanted to raise money for the charity Myeloma UK, the only UK charity dedicated to supporting patients and researching a cure for Multiple Myeloma. Through a family group chat, they decided to take on the charity’s Challenge 24, committing to run, walk, cycle, or even roller skate 24 miles in one week. The family’s collective effort, along with the support of friends and the wider community, resulted in raising an impressive £8,040.

A big contribution to that came from the proceeds of the recent Newmills Vintage Rally, the organisers of which donated £1,500 to the family.

Emma said, “The fundraising was a great distraction for the whole family and a little bit of competitiveness seeped in, with everybody seeing who could raise the most money.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated including some local businesses who were incredibly generous. I would also like to thank Newmills Vintage Rally for their generous donation.”

Emma added, “In June we completed the 24-week challenge and we all took part – I even went out and walked a lap.

“My family have been amazing and a brilliant support, they have been a constant help to me and will help me continue on this road fighting Multiple Myeloma.”

For more information about Multiple Myeloma you can visit www.myeloma.org.uk or www.nhs.uk/conditions/multiple-myeloma.

If you want to find out more about Emma’s best-selling books, log onto www.emmaheatheringtonwriter.com.