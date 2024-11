THE financial implications of Irish unity was the main topic of discussion at the Sinn Féin-organised Commission on the Future of Ireland conference held in Canavan’s, Garvaghy, earlier today.

Those in attendance heard from a group of Sinn Fein Executive ministers, including Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

Also in attendance was former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams, along with Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen, West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.

The discussion was chaired by Tyrone-born economist Anne Devlin. The panel discussed the positive impact a United Ireland would have on the local economy, highlighting the stagnation of the UK economy and the huge levels of growth the Southern economy has been able to achieve in the last few years.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd highlighted the All Ireland Strategic Rail Review as one example, due to the Southern Government already implementing some of the recommendations it has suggested. Whereas, in contrast, Mr O’Dowd told the audience he finds himself ‘scrimping’ to find money for small basic projects like road improvements.

“When you hear from Southern politicians about the amounts of money they are working with for capital projects, it’s almost unbelievable the difference in the two parts of the island,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The All Ireland Rail Strategy was a tremendous piece of work, and its implementation would mean that the area west of the Bann would see a substantial economic boost if rail was returned to the area. In the South, they’re already implementing the findings, and we are scrimping to get minor public works finished.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald spoke about the underfunding of the North by the British Government, stating that, due to the crumbling infrastructure in the six counties, for every pound spent in England, to bring parity the North would need £1.24 spent. These figures have come from the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council.