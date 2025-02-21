This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
  • 21 February 2025
Tyrone crash victim named
Michael DevlinBy Michael Devlin - 21 February 2025
THE PSNI have named the woman who died in a road traffic collision on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road yesterday (Thursday).

Forty-three-year-old Leanne Thomas (nee Carey), said to be from the local area, died following the two-vehicle collision close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

