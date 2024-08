TYRONE group, ‘Gaels Against Genocide’ have held an event in Garvaghy GAA Centre to mark 300 days of suffering in Palestine.

Taking place on Saturday, the gathering had representatives from clubs across the county and was described as an ‘impressive evening’ by Dungannon man, John Hurson. Mr Hurson previously travelled to Palestine to bring aid to both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“There has always been great solidarity in Tyrone from as far back as 15 years ago when I went to Gaza with a Rockwell lorry filled with football jerseys,” said Mr Hurson. “It was great to see all the different clubs represented and more people showing solidarity in Tyrone.”

Streaming a video from the Gaza strip on Saturday, John’s friend Amed told those attending that events such as these are greatly appreciated by Palestinians.

“Greetings from the heart of the Gaza strip which is being slaughtered from ear to ear, on day number 302 of the ongoing barbaric, satanic and the brutal genocide which is still being launched at the Gaza strip by the Israeli occupation,” he said.

“There is not enough food, drinking water or hygiene items. We are literally living in real hell.

“This event means a lot to the Palestinians… Your political support, recognition of the State of Paestine as well as the donations you have sent through our Irish friends, have a strong input on the displaced Palestinians who will never forget all the noble people like you.”

Dr Nuala Quinn, a Cookstown native and member of ‘Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative’ also appeared on video.

“Unfortunately children in Gaza are not able to make any childhood memories because their lives are being destroyed on a daily basis,” she said.

“What we are seeing as paediatricians coming out of Gaza is horrendous, shocking and destructive. Children are being maimed, harmed, damaged and abused on a scale that none of us have ever seen before.”

Mr Hurson concluded, “We hope to do another event soon and step it up, getting more people involved in showing solidarity because unfortunately, the genocide isn’t ending any time soon.”