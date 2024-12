Children at a Tyrone school are putting the final touches to a special Christmas show.

Knocknagor Primary School are planning for a night not to be missed.

It is a candlelight carol service titled A Child is Born and it promises to be a magical journey allowing the audience an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit.

The children will perform a series of carols that should bring joy, hope and the true spirit of Christmas to life.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 19, in St Macartan’s parish church commencing at 7pm.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the MS society and Marie Curie.