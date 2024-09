A COALISLAND man has avoided jail after being caught with illegal drugs in the glove box of his car, a court has heard.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Colm Forker (46), of Claremount Drive, was convicted of drug and motoring charges.

The court heard that, on April 10 at 8.45pm, police on the Oaks Road in Dungannon observed a vehicle swerve across the road.

Officers stopped the car and spoke with the driver, identified as the defendant, and asked to see his licence. However, Forker was unable to produce it.

Upon speaking with the defendant, police noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the car, and decided to search the vehicle. They then found a quantity of cannabis in the glove box.

Police further searched Forker and uncovered a small bag of cocaine in his pocket.

Suspended sentence

Forker’s defence counsel informed the court that he had a previous suspended sentence in 2015 for cannabis possession with intent to supply, but had successfully completed probation ordered in 2021 for separate offences. He further added that the defendant cooperated fully with police at the scene and had been attending drug rehabilitation.

In regards to Forker’s licence, the defence counsel informed the court that he had not renewed it.

District Judge Magill noted that Forker had suffered from a serious collision some years ago, but warned him of the dangers from self-medicating with illegal drugs.

Forker was handed a four-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.