A Co Tyrone man detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after posting a negative Google review is expected to arrive home today.

Cookstown man Craig Ballentine was arrested in Abu Dhabi airport in October because he posted critical comments about his former employer in Dubai.

He was accused of slander, but the UAE’s strict cybercrime laws meant that he also faced potential jail time for the remarks he made in the online review.

Speaking to the BBC last night before boarding his flight to Dublin, the 33-year-old said his travel ban had been lifted.

“Reality hasn’t really kicked in yet. Once I return back and I see Dublin outside the plane window that’s when I will be relieved. It has been an exhausting journey for both myself, family and friends.

“It’s coming up to Christmas so now I hope to return and rest for a day or two then get prepared to enjoy the festivities.”

The Cookstown man has already paid a fine but said he may have to return to Dubai at the end of January for a further court hearing.