A PHARMACIST from Tyrone has voluntarily left the profession after admitting to supplying unlicensed medicines without keeping appropriate records.

Michael Dorman admitted to supplying a number of unlicensed medicines, including ‘The Tonic’, ‘Nappy Rash Ointment’ and ‘Hack Cream’, from his Coalisland store between January 2020 and January 2022.

Dorman further admitted to not keeping necessary manufacturing and sales records of these products.

Advertisement

The 71-year-old told a Pharmaceutical Society of NI Fitness to Practise Committee that, since then, he has sold his practice and had no intention of returning to work as a pharmacist.

The committee noted that no adverse effects were reported from the sale of the unlicensed medicines, which also included ‘Japanese 35 per-cent peppermint cream’.

It agreed to deal with the case by way of undertakings proposed by Mr Dorman, which include that he will not engage in the provision or management of pharmacy or health care services.

The committee heard that, between January 1, 2020, and January 13, 2022, Dorman was director and superintendent of Dorman Healthcare Limited, which owned and operated Dorman Healthcare, at Lineside, Coalisland.

On January 13, 2022, a pharmacy inspector discovered several unlicensed medicines were being extemporaneously manufactured in the pharmacy.

The inspector also found there were no manufacturing records kept for the ‘Nappy Ointment’, ‘Hack Cream’ or ‘Japanese 35 per-cent peppermint cream’.

They further found that ‘The Tonic’ was manufactured, offered for sale and supplied by Dorman Healthcare Ltd without adequate manufacturing records being kept.

Advertisement

There was a supply of 1,511 bottles of ‘The Tonic’, with only 120 manufacturing records.

In the committee determination, they said, “As is clear from the papers, Mr Dorman had been manufacturing, or allowing the pharmacy of which he was superintendent and therefore responsible to manufacture, extemporaneous medicines for at least a two-year period.

“The production and manufacture of unlicensed extemporaneous medicines is inherently more risk-laden than the sale or supply of licensed medicines. Suitable and reviewable procedures needed to be established and readily available within the pharmacy environment, alongside appropriate record keeping, adequate training and adherence to supply of products (SOPs).”

The committee said Mr Dorman admitted the allegations, accepted they amounted to ‘serious misconduct’ and that his fitness to practise was impaired.

The committee added, “No adverse incidents were reported relating to any of the unlicensed medicines sold.

“Mr Dorman has now sold the business and is no longer owner or superintendent. His clear intention is to retire from pharmacy and not continue to practise.”