A NUMBER of schools have been closed across county Tyrone due to snow and ice with a yellow warning in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The Met Office has also said snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel.

The PSNI urged road users to exercise caution due to icy roads and some bus services have been affected.

The schools closed in the county include Gaelscoil na gCrann, Omagh; Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Donemana Primary School, Greencastle and St Peter’s Primary School, Plumbridge.

Translink is advising passengers to expect some disruption to services across the North.