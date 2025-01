THE list of venues has been announced for this year’s Twelfth of July parades across the North, with parades in Tyrone confirmed in Coagh, Augher and Sixmilecross.

Some 20 locations across the North are set to welcome large crowds who traditionally turn out to watch the annual parades.

Other places around the UK, including Southport and Liverpool, will also host events to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne later this year.

Two towns in Tyrone will host flagship parades with bands and Orange men and women from across Tyrone travelling to Coagh, Augher and Sixmilecross.

Other locations for parades include Belfast, Keady, Glengormley, Dundonald, Lisburn, Kesh, Rashaskin, Dundrum, Coleraine, Maghera, Ballymena, Kilkeel, Dromara, Cullybackey and Carnlough.