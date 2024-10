TYRONE is one of the largest counties in Ulster, a top force in gaelic football and home to the First Minister, but there are ongoing concerns that the O’Neill county’s status as an administrative base is continuing to be undermined.

Recent decades have seen the county losing its acute hospitals and status as a base for local government. Now, despite the fact that the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill is from Clonoe, the Stormont Executive isn’t holding any consultations in the county for its new Programme for Government.

Omagh-based councillor, Barry McElduff, raised the issue at a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

He noted that there are five venues hosting consultations. But while Enniskillen and Derry are among them, there are no in-person consultations taking place in Tyrone.

He claimed, “If you live in Mid-Tyrone, and want to participate in person at one of the consultations, then you are not being encouraged to attend,” he said.

“It would be appropriate if a consultation event could be held in Omagh, Cookstown or Dungannon.

“This follows a pattern of exclusion from Tyrone in consultations. The people of the county have just as much right to be heard as those in any other county and we should be heard.”

Mr McElduff went on to ask if there had been any engagement between the Programme for Government team an the Council. He stressed that a ‘regional balance’ must be achieved.

Chief executive Alison McCullagh said that either Omagh Leisure Complex or the Strule Arts Centre would be suitable venues to hold the consultation on the draft Programme for Government.

The consultation on the Programme for Government is currently ongoing and lasts until November 4.

In addition to in-person events, there are also online events.

If you would like to join, you can register via https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/teo/208aa196.

Alternatively, the consultation can also be completed online.