Tyrone woman admits abandoning her children on St Patrick’s Day

  • 18 March 2025
Tyrone woman admits abandoning her children on St Patrick’s Day
The case was before Omagh court.
A TYRONE mother has admitted abandoning her children on St Patrick’s Day two years ago, a court has heard.

The woman pleaded guilty to the offence at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The woman, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of her children, was charged with two counts of child cruelty on March 17, 2023, by abandoning her children in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

A pre-sentence report was ordered by District Judge Ted Magill.

The case will return to Omagh Magistrates Court on May 6.

