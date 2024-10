A TYRONE woman has been appointed to a new role as a Research Associate with the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation.

Independent consultant Edel Quinn, who is originally from Omagh but now lives in Co Down, graduated with a law degree from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Previously, she was strategic policy advisor for Age NI, where her research and policy papers included age discrimination, poverty and social inclusion, health and social care, and age-friendly communities.

Advertisement

Expressing her delight at joining the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation, she said, “My research on frailty in older age, adult social care, age discrimination, mental health, human rights and equality, youth justice, poverty and social exclusion, bereavement, and women in the construction industry have focused on protecting human rights, tackling inequalities and promoting participation.”

Dr Anthony Soares, director of the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation, said their new Research Associate had ‘extensive experience’ of working in the community and voluntary sector.

Dr Soares said, “Edel’s legal training and experience have provided a solid foundation for her research and consultancy work.

“Her expertise in policy, advocacy, qualitative and quantitative research, public affairs and campaigning complement the work of the Centre and the other Senior Research Associates and Research Associates working with us.

“In 2020, she published the first research in Northern Ireland into loneliness. Since 2018, she has worked with a range of non-government organisations in England and across Ireland, North and South.

“At Queen’s University and Ulster University she was a guest lecturer on children’s rights and youth justice.”