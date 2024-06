JUST months after avoiding prison for child sexual offending a former youth leader has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting three females, all on the same date.

Caoimhin Morgan (28), from Dixon Court, Coalisland, is further charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being in contact with persons under 16 on May 4.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of the latest charges were disclosed at Dungannon Magistrates Court, a police officer confirmed they could be connected.

He was remanded on continuing bail to return to court on July 5.

Back in December in the same court, Morgan was convicted of sexual communication with a child and making an indecent photograph.

Matters came to light when police received a referral from Social Services who in turn had been alerted by a youth club leader that Morgan had been engaging in sexual communication and exchanging of images with the victim through Snapchat.

Police spoke to victim who confirmed this and, while initially facial images were sent back and forth, Morgan asked for more.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, reported receiving messages from Morgan on Snapchat which she unlocked in the presence of police.

These showed communication over a period of time and while it was initially instigated by the victim she was unable to explain why she did this.

Morgan was arrested and following caution across three police interviews gave “largely no comment” responses.

He denied the charges at court but was found guilty by District Judge Michael Ranaghan initially sent the case back to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for review as he felt it should have been sent to crown court.

Despite his concerns, the PPS refused to change position and the case remained in the lower court.

At sentencing, Judge Ranaghan said the victim had nothing to feel guilty about.

Turning to Morgan, the judge said, “My focus is on the effect your actions had on that child. On numerous occasions I have voiced my displeasure – in fact, I go further, distaste – at matters such as this not being sent to crown court.”

Taking into account the previously clear record Judge Ranaghan imposed a Combination Order comprising 18 months of Probation supervision with 100 hours Community Service.

He warned Morgan, “If you breach either aspect of that it will be immediate imprisonment of potentially ten months.”

A SOPO was imposed as well as Sex Offender registration, both for five years.