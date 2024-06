Experiencing the Ulster Orchestra at the Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon on September 1 sounds like a perfect way to bid farewell to summer and welcome the autumn season.

The annual visit has become something of a special tradition, and the orchestra’s forthcoming performance will feature an array of classical favourites, music from stage and screen, as well as some delightful surprises.

The Ulster Orchestra, known for its extensive touring programme, brings live orchestral music to communities across Northern Ireland. This initiative, known as ‘Ulster Orchestra On Your Doorstep,’ was launched during the Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Season in 2016/17. It aims to make classical music accessible to all through performances in a variety of venues across the six counties, from intimate chamber music settings to full symphony orchestra concerts.

Advertisement

The September 1 performance will be conducted by the acclaimed David Brophy, whose impressive career includes collaborations with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, U2, and Riverdance. He will lead some of Ireland’s finest musicians, with several soloists yet to be announced.

In addition to public concerts, the Ulster Orchestra is dedicated to educational outreach, organising numerous shows for schools throughout the region. This initiative, running successfully for over two decades, continues to inspire young audiences with the magic of orchestral music.

l For those interested in attending the event at the Hill of the O’Neill or learning more about the Ulster Orchestra’s programmes, you can visit www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk. For ticket information for the September 1st concert, check out www.hilloftheoneill.com