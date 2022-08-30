Underpaid and frustrated posties on the picket lines

POSTAL workers formed picket lines across the county on Friday morning as they commenced their first day of what could be protracted industrial action.



The strike, initiated by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), saw thousands of workers across the North unite on Friday morning in their call for a fair pay increase.

It will be followed by further action this Wednesday, and on Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9, and it is believed that yet more strikes may take place later in the year.

Advertisement

Friday’s action saw Post Office and Royal Mail staff, joined by some of their union colleagues from BT Open Reach, demonstrate outside depots in Omagh, Strabane and Dungannon.

Workers from the three organisations are calling for a pay rise. They say members who were lauded as ‘key workers’ throughout the pandemic are now facing a pay cut in real terms.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Andrew McFarland, a CWU rep and ‘postie’ from Omagh, highlighted the fact that bosses have received substantial pay increases, while workers face energy price hikes and a general cost of living crisis.

“We were ‘key workers’ during the pandemic,” said Andrew, “but we aren’t being treated like that now.”

Andrew said that the strikers in Omagh on Friday morning got the impression that they have the backing of the public.

“People were driving past and beeping, and, frankly, it feels like people have had enough of this system where the workers are the ones that keep losing out.”

They also have the support of Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh, who has expressed support and solidarity with the strikers.

Advertisement

“Workers are entitled to fair pay and deserve pay increases, said Mr McHugh, “particularly given the current cost of-living crisis. If Royal Mail can give £400 million to its shareholders from profits last year then surely it can give its postal workers, who are the backbone of this company, a fair and decent wage.

“I would encourage everyone to show support for these workers in their campaign for fair pay and conditions.”

In addition to the strike action, there will also be a rally at Belfast City Hall at 1pm on Wednesday, August 31.

The Consumer Council have advised the public to take into account the disruption caused by strike action when using postal services in the coming weeks.

Michael Legg, head of Postal Services said they wanted consumers to plan ahead, consider their needs as to whether they need to post over the strike period and let the recipient know if urgent outgoing mail is being sent.

Consumers can contact Royal Mail customer services on 03457 740 740. Lines are open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.