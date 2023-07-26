‘Unionists are not welcome in the area,’ says UUP MLA

ULSTER Unionist MLA Tom Elliott has hit out at the placement of two tricolours, at either side of the entrance to the new housing development on the Killymeal Road, Dungannon.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, has said the area, which is located at a former UDR base, is an area of Dungannon that has historically been religiously mixed. He said the placement of the flags has made unionist people feel ‘not welcome’ in the new development.

Mr Elliott said, “This new housing development is on the site of the former UDR base, Kilymeal House in the town, a significant number of soldiers based at this location were murdered by IRA terrorists. Now it appears that the erection of these flags is saying to potential residents in the area that only Irish republicans are welcome.

Advertisement

“This area of Dungannon has historically been a very mixed area in religion and cultural background, but obviously Irish Republicans are putting down a marker at this new housing development to say that unionists are not welcome in the area.”