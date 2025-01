A WINDMILL in Drumquin has suffered a great deal of potentially irreparable damage from Storm Éowyn, as most homes in the area still remain without power.

The owner awoke following the storm to find that one of their windmills had been bent in two from the high forces of winds during one of the worst storms to hit Ireland in many years.

While the Drumbarley windmill is a striking example of the damage caused by Storm Éowyn, there was plenty of other destruction caused in the form of fallen trees, damaged buildings and power lines pulled down.

As of yesterday evening, there were still 11,000 residents in the Tyrone area without electric, as NIE staff work tirelessly to restore power to the County – warning that it could take days before power is restored.

Engineers from England have been brought in to assist with the workload.

“We can confirm that our restoration efforts are well underway,” an NIE spokesperson said. “We are still visiting locations where damage has been caused and are prioritizing faults that will restore power to the highest possible number of homes and businesses.”

NIE Networks encouraged customers to report faults online and check for updates at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call their customer helpline at 03457 643 643.

To report faults or emergencies you should contact:

Northern Ireland Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

Openreach: 08000 23 20 23

Gas networks: 0800 002001

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com, external

Flooding Incident Line: 0300 2000 100

NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk

Video by: Jason McCartan