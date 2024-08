“ARLENE never got to be an adult; she was a person full of life, always the centre of the party, full of the best kind of fun and devilment with a huge heart.”

These poignant words were spoken by Arlene Arkinson’s cousin, Michael Edgar, during a vigil held on Tuesday night to mark the 30th anniversary of the teenager’s disappearance. The event, attended by family, friends, and community members, was a solemn reminder of the pain and unanswered questions that still surround Arlene’s case.

In 1994, Michael was the same age as Arlene, who was just 15 when she vanished.

Advertisement

His sister, Lynette, was a year older. The cousins had a close bond, often spending time together and sharing their teenage experiences.

Lynette Edgar, speaking to the Chronicle, expressed the family’s ongoing heartache over the lack of answers surrounding Arlene’s disappearance.

“I am a year older than Arlene, and our birthdays were just two days apart. It is crazy to think that it has been 30 years. I always think, if she were here today, what would we have done together?”

The pain of not knowing what happened to Arlene continues to weigh heavily on her family.

Lynette reflected on the unresolved questions that still haunt them. “The family still feel like we don’t know anything, we still have no answers to where Arlene went or what happened to her that night. It is still heartbreaking.”

Despite the passage of time, the Arkinson family remains surrounded by a supportive community.

Lynette expressed gratitude for the continued solidarity, saying, “Today has been a hard day. Although the whole community and our friends and family have been around us, they’ve all been absolutely wonderful. It is nice to know thirty years on and we still have that support.”

Advertisement

As they marked this painful milestone, the family’s hopes remain steadfast. Lynette added, “Everyone still hopes that we can get some answers and, more than anything, get Arlene home so we can have somewhere to go and talk to her.”