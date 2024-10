THE father of a little baby girl murdered in Dunganon three years ago has spoken of his family’s sorrow after the child’s mother and her then partner were sentenced in relation to the killing.

Ali Jayden Doyle died from injuries sustained at a house in the town in 2021.

At Belfast Crown Court, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering her was told that he will serve a minimum of 20 years of a life sentence.

Darryn Armstrong and little Jayden’s mother, Jade Dempsey, appeared at Belfast Crown Court in connection with the murder.

Armstrong had been handed a life sentence in May after pleading guilty to murder. The 35 year old was told that he will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Jade Dempsey previously pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing her daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. The 28 year-old was sentenced to a probation order for three years.

Speaking following the sentence, the baby’s father, Dylan Doyle, said the last three years have been ‘long and very emotional.’

“We as a family will never forget our beautiful girl Ali. She will always be in our hearts,” he said.

“We will never be able to accept that such a beautiful young child can be so cruelly taken away from us.”

Detective Chief Inspector, Anthony Kelly, said Jade Dempsey had temporarily left her two children, Ali, and her baby boy in the care of her partner, Darryn Armstrong, on the morning of August 6, 2021 at Armstrong’s home in Dungannon.

“She was later summoned to get back to the children via a call from Armstrong, saying that Ali had fallen and hit her head, “the Detective Inspector said.

“Little Ali, who was just two years old, was taken to hospital, but, tragically, died later that same day from her injuries.

“The shocking reality is that Armstrong, who would later admit to murder, had caused Ali’s fatal head injury in a deliverate act of violence.

“His cowardly and sickening actions took an innocent young life. He has robbed a young boy of his big sister and caused unimaginable heartache to a loving father and wider family.”

Detective Inspector Kelly said that a Child Protection Plan which was in place specified that Darryn Armstrong was not allowed to have contact with the two siblings.

“Unfortunately, their mother had chosen to ignore this safeguard – a decision that cost a litte girl’s life,” the Detective Inspector added.

“Today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, both defendants have been held acocuntable. At the same time, however, I know that Ali’s loved ones, whose words have been shattered, are walking away with the heavist of hearts. My thoughts and those of the team remain firmly with them.”