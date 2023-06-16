Wedding joy for mum with terminal cancer

A TYRONE mother-of-five with terminal cancer is looking forward to getting married in a few weeks, thanks to the “overwhelming” generosity of the local community.

Danielle Donnelly and her partner, Darren made a decision to get married as soon as possible, after Danielle’s aggressive form of adenocarcinoma of the stomach returned.

Following that decision, the couple made an appeal on social media asking for help in arranging the nuptials – which is set to take place in just five weeks time. Beyond all expectations, the post went viral and Danielle and Darren were bombarded with offers of help.

Danielle is the mother of Edward, Shanice, Kayla, Tiana and Jamie.

“I am truly overwhelmed and amazed with people’s generosity,” the local mum said. “The post was put up just asking people to help us organise things for the wedding as it was not short notice; we weren’t looking to get anything for free. But, what has happened since is truly brilliant.”

People and businesses from all across the North have so far reached out asking if they could help in any way with many offering to provide services and goods to the family for free.

Danielle told the Tyrone Herald that she and Darren now have everything they need for their wedding on July 28 at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh.

Danielle started to experience stomach pain during her pregnancy in June of last year. She initially put it down to normal pregnancy pain, but the pains became worse and more frequent as the pregnancy continued.

After giving birth to baby boy, Jamie, Danielle was concerned that the pain had not receded. She went to her doctor, who initially thought the soreness may have been caused by either gallstones or a severe bout of acid reflux. However, this was not the case, and Danielle was eventually diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the stomach.

Danielle then went through surgery to remove the tumour, and three-quarters of her stomach.

However, a fortnight later, the local lady and her family were given the heartbreaking news that the aggressive form of cancer would return.

Hundreds of people and businesses replied to the family’s post on socail media and offered to help with the wedding.

Last year people came together to donate over £17,000 to the family through a Just Giving page so they could spend as much quality time together as possible, in the wake of Danielle’s terminal diagnosis.

“It means so much to me and my family,” Danielle continued. “The generosity people have shown me is truly incredible and I just want to thank everyone who has helped us and donated their time and money.”