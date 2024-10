THIS Saturday the pro-Palestinian collective Strabane Are Palestine (SAP) are holding the latest white line picket to commemorate one year since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Since October 7 last year, SAP have undertaken numerous protests, pickets and fundraising activities aimed at highlighting the injustices in the conflict as well as and getting much-needed funds to medical organisations in the region who help treat the injured.

A spokesperson for the collective said, “On October 7 2023, the occupying military forces of the Israeli government commenced their offensive against the people of Palestine. The International Criminal Court has since concluded that it is plausible that Israel’s actions in Gaza Strip could amount to genocide. Despite the judgement, Israel has continued to break international law and escalated their campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of Palestine.

Advertisement

“To mark the first anniversary of the start of the current US-backed Israeli genocide on the people of Palestine we are calling on the people of Strabane to come out and to show their support for the Palestinians by attending the public white line protest to be held on Saturday at Abercorn Square in Strabane, starting at 3pm. The invite is open to everyone, from all political and religious backgrounds and none. We especially call on those from the same backgrounds as those being slaughtered in their thousands to attend to show their support.