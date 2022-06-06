Witnesses wanted following criminal damage in Strabane

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage to a premises within the vicinity of Railway Street, Strabane.

Sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, 1st June and 8am on Monday, 6th June a window of the building was broken – causing extensive damage.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity over this period, and in particular anyone who may have CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 323 of 06/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/