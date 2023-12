The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Maternity Department at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen gratefully acknowledges a kind donation of beautiful hand knitted hats and blankets from Margaret Cowan from Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone.

Brenda McCabe, Western Trust Interim Head of Service Midwifery & Gynaecology and New Born said, “I had the pleasure of meeting with Margaret this week in the Maternity Unit.

“Margaret lost two babies many years ago shortly after child birth and has been knitting blankets and hats for new born babies every year to remember and honour her son and daughter.

“Thank you Margaret it was very heart-warming to hear of your own experience of new-born bereavement and how you have kept the memory of your little babies born sleeping,” Brenda continued.

“The blankets will be brought up as a gift to be blessed during the opening of the Forget-Me-Knot Bereavement Suite at the hospital and will be placed in the Bereavement Suite for parents to select from.”